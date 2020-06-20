Advertisement

Tiz the Law wins Belmont Stakes

He is the first New York-bred horse to win the Belmont in over 130 years.
(Susie Raisher/Coglianese Photos via AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first leg of the revised Triple Crown is in the books and a New York-bred horse has won the Belmont Stakes for the first time in over 130 years.

Tiz the Law entered Saturday as the morning line favorite and lived up to the hype to notch a significant win for trainer Barclay Tagg. This is the first time in history that the Belmont served as the first leg of the Triple Crown. It’s also worth noting that this year’s Belmont was shortened to 1 1/8 miles.

Dr Post finished second and Max Player came in third.

With Triple Crown buzz, Tiz the Law will now set his sights on the September 5 Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes on October 3.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

