Trump: Fauci has nothing to do with football

Trump says Dr. Fauci will not decide if the NFL can play football this year.
Trump says Dr. Fauci will not decide if the NFL can play football this year.(Source: CNN)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(Gray News) - President Trump has told Dr. Anthony Fauci that he has no authority over NFL football games being played in the fall.

On Friday night the president tweeted saying that he told Fauci that “he has nothing to do with NFL football.”

Trump also tweeted if “they don’t stand for our national anthem and our great American flag” that he would not be watching.

Earlier this week, Fauci told CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta that if there is a second wave of COVID-19 in the fall, football may not happen this year. He added that the only way to keep players safe would be to isolate them and test them daily.

The tweets came the night before the president’s rally at Bank of Oklahoma Center in Tulsa, Okla. The arena can hold more than 19,000 people.

Some businesses and residents asked the Oklahoma Supreme Court to forbid the rally due to health concerns, but the court rejected the request.

