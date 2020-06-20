Advertisement

Trump looks to reset campaign amid pandemic with Tulsa rally

In this Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally, in North Charleston, S.C. Trump is looking to reverse a decline in his political fortunes by returning to the format that has so often energized himself and his base: a raucous, no-holds-barred rally before thousands of ardent supporters. Trump understands the stakes and is pushing ahead despite pleas from some health officials in Oklahoma to delay a rally in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20 until the region has a better handle on the coronavirus.
In this Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally, in North Charleston, S.C. Trump is looking to reverse a decline in his political fortunes by returning to the format that has so often energized himself and his base: a raucous, no-holds-barred rally before thousands of ardent supporters. Trump understands the stakes and is pushing ahead despite pleas from some health officials in Oklahoma to delay a rally in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20 until the region has a better handle on the coronavirus.(Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Kevin Freking
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pressing ahead in a pandemic, President Donald Trump looked to reverse a decline in his political fortunes Saturday by returning to the format that has so often energized him and his loyal supporters: a raucous, no-holds-barred rally before tens of thousands of ardent fans, this time in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The rally was shaping up to be one of the biggest indoor events in the U.S. since large gatherings were shut down in March because of the coronavirus, and it was scheduled over the protests of local health officials and as COVID-19 cases spike in many states. The event was expected to draw crowds of protesters to the area as well.

It’s been more than three months since the nation last saw a Trump rally. The unemployment rate stood at about 3.5% that March 2. The number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. was estimated at 91. “Our country is stronger than ever before,” Trump declared.

Now, the unemployment rate stands at 13.3%, based on the most recent monthly report. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has soared to about 2.2 million. The number of deaths reported in the U.S. has surpassed 119,000. Outrage over the criminal justice system’s treatment of minorities following the death of George Floyd and other African Americans has spawned protests around the nation. Only about a quarter of Americans say the country is headed in the right direction.

Trump understands the stakes and was determined to return to his signature campaign events. He dismissed complaints that bringing together throngs for an indoor rally risked spreading the coronavirus as nothing more than politics.

“Big crowds and lines already forming in Tulsa. My campaign hasn’t started yet. It starts on Saturday night in Oklahoma!” Trump tweeted Friday.

Trump’s visit has also raised fears of clashes between protesters and Trump supporters. Officials expect a crowd of 100,000 people or more in downtown Tulsa. Trump will speak inside the BOK Center as well as at an outdoor stage. But his audience also will be voters in battleground states such as Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida.

Republican strategist Alex Conant said the rally gives the president a chance to reset his campaign after a couple of tough months.

“The Tulsa rally is trying to ignite some momentum in a campaign that’s been going nowhere,” Conant said. “When you look at the polls and then you look at the calendar, you realize he has to do something to try to reframe the election.”

The events in Tulsa will go a long way to determining how the campaign plays out in coming months. A success lays the groundwork for Trump to take his show to states that will determine the presidential election. A spike in coronavirus cases coming out of Tulsa would make his reception in those states more contentious. The campaign said it will hand out masks and hand sanitizer, but there is no requirement that participants use them. Participants will also undergo a temperature check.

The president’s campaign views his rallies as critical to his success. They elevate the enthusiasm level of his supporters and often lead them to donate, knock on doors and make phone calls on the president’s behalf.

Trump has generally held his campaign rallies in swing states or in Democratic-leaning states such as Colorado or New Mexico that he hopes to flip this November. Oklahoma fits none of those categories. The last Democratic candidate to emerge victorious there in a presidential election was Lyndon Johnson in 1964. Trump won the state with more than 65% of the vote in the 2016 election. The Republican stronghold gives Trump more assurance that he'll face little resistance to his efforts from top state officials.

“It’s going to be safe,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican. “We have to learn how to be safe and how to move on.”

Tulsa resident Sue Williams picked her place in line Thursday afternoon. “I’ve been praying, and I don’t believe I’m going to get the coronavirus,” Williams, 72, said, adding that she signed a waiver on her ticket application about the risks involved in going inside.

Mark Kelleher, of Oklahoma City, dismissed the threat of the virus as “fear porn.”

“I think it’s all a hoax, to tell you the truth,” Kelleher said.

The rally was originally scheduled for Friday, but it was moved back a day following an uproar that it otherwise would have happened on Juneteenth, and in a city where a 1921 white-on-black attack killed as many as 300 people.

Campaign officials said that Trump would focus on what they call the “great American comeback.” White House officials continue to project strong growth numbers for the U.S. economy in the third and fourth quarters. They want to give Americans a reason for optimism. “We are back and we will be booming,” press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Friday.

But Conant said he anticipates a lot of the speech will focus on presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

“Right now the election is a referendum on Trump, and he’s losing,” Conant said. “I think he needs to make a very strong case for why Biden would be a worse president.”

___

Associated Press writer John Mone in Tulsa, Okla., contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Protesters demand answers about Kentucky unemployment situation Authors

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
Unemployment has had hiccups since the beginning of the pandemic, and now people want answers.

National

Trump: Fauci has nothing to do with football

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Amanda Alvarado
President Trump has told Dr. Anthony Fauci that he has no authority over NFL football games being played in the fall.

News

Investigations underway in two separate Lexington shootings overnight

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lexington police are investigating two separate shootings in the city overnight.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Muggy feel returns for the first day of Summer

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
A few steamy days arrive back into the forecast for the official start to Summer with daily storms chances increasing into early next week.

Latest News

National

Sen. Amy Klobuchar says father diagnosed with COVID-19

Updated: 10 hours ago
One day after taking her name off the short-list for Joe Biden’s running mate, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) revealed her 92-year-old father tested positive for the coronavirus.

News

MLB tells players at most 60 games; 50 or fewer possible

Updated: 10 hours ago
The players' association was told by Major League Baseball on Friday that teams will not agree to more than 60 games in the pandemic-delayed season, leaving open the possibility of an even shorter schedule of perhaps 50 games or fewer.

National

US attorney who oversaw cases of Trump allies steps down

Updated: 11 hours ago
The U.S. attorney who oversaw key prosecutions of allies of President Donald Trump and an investigation into Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani is resigning from his post, officials said Friday.

News

Lexington restaurant reopens with a fresh experience

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
We know that restaurant owners faced many challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thankfully many spots have opened back up, and one well-known Lexington restaurant owner is trying something new to give diners a fresh experience.

National

‘Why not a Black woman?’ Consensus grows around Biden’s VP

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By ALEXANDRA JAFFE Associated Press
Joe Biden is facing growing calls to select a Black woman as his running mate as an acknowledgement of their critical role in the Democratic Party and a response to the nationwide protests against racism and inequality.

News

Bourbon n’ Toulouse to close temporarily

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Popular Lexington cajun and creole restaurant Bourbon n’ Toulouse announced on Facebook that it will be closing temporarily.