Xavier Peters transfers from Kentucky

The former four-star recruit transferred from Florida State to Kentucky last May.
The linebacker is transferring to Garden City Community College.
The linebacker is transferring to Garden City Community College.(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky linebacker Xavier Peters is transferring from Kentucky to Garden City Community College.

The former four-star recruit transferred from Florida State to Kentucky last May and saw action in three games last season.

He played against Arkansas, South Carolina and Vanderbilt, recording his first tackle with the Wildcats in that win over the Commodores.

