117 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths reported Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear reported 117 new COVID-19 cases, and two new deaths in Kentucky on Sunday.

The new cases bring the total number the state has seen to 13,750.

“We’ve been in this fight for more than three months now and, unfortunately, we still have a long way to go,” said Gov. Beshear. “But I have total confidence that Kentuckians will rise to the challenge in order to do one of the things we do best: watch out for families, friends and neighbors.”

The two deaths reported Sunday are a a 73-year-old man from Butler County and a 61-year-old man from Fayette County.

The state’s COVID-19 death toll is now 526.

“I know these families are in so much pain right now, and the reality is, there’s nothing anyone can do to fix it,” said Gov. Beshear. “We can’t fix it, but we can continue to support all families who are grieving during this time. You are not alone.”

As of Saturday, at least 3,530 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

“Team Kentucky, we can do this,” the Governor said. “Keep getting tested, keep wearing masks, keep answering the call if our contact tracers reach out to you. We have the tools we need to slow the spread of COVID-19 significantly until we get a vaccine.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.