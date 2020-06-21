Advertisement

Cobain ‘MTV Unplugged’ guitar sells for sky-high $6 million

In this May 6, 2020 file photo, the “Blue Angel” Cloud 2 electric guitar custom-made for the musician Prince in the 1980s is polished at Julien's Auctions warehouse in Culver City, Calif. On Friday, June 19, 2020, the instrument shot past the top estimate of $200,000 it was expected to fetch at the Music Icons sale at the auction house.
In this May 6, 2020 file photo, the “Blue Angel” Cloud 2 electric guitar custom-made for the musician Prince in the 1980s is polished at Julien's Auctions warehouse in Culver City, Calif. On Friday, June 19, 2020, the instrument shot past the top estimate of $200,000 it was expected to fetch at the Music Icons sale at the auction house.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) —

Grunge became gold Saturday as the guitar Kurt Cobain played on Nirvana’s 1993 “MTV Unplugged” performance months before his death sold for an eye-popping $6 million at auction.

The 1959 Martin D-18E that Cobain played in the band's rare acoustic performance and subsequent live album was sold to Australian Peter Freedman, owner of Røde Microphones, at the Music Icons event run by Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills, California.

The bids opened at $1 million for the sale that ended up breaking several world records.

Cobain used it to play tunes including “About a Girl” and “All Apologies” at the Nov. 18, 1993, show in New York that came less than five months before the singer and songwriter died at age 27.

A day earlier at the same auction event, a custom guitar played by Prince at the height of his stardom in the 1980s and 1990s sold for $563,500, a small sum compared with the Cobain guitar but well over the $100,000 to $200,000 it was expected to fetch.

Prince played the blindingly blue guitar with the artist’s “love” symbol on its neck beginning on the 1984 Purple Rain Tour, as well as on the classic albums “Lovesexy” and “Sign O’ The Times.” He used it into the early 1990s.

Archivists going through Prince's possessions at his Paisley Park home and musical headquarters in Minnesota recently found the guitar that was thought to be lost during the four years since his death from an overdose at age 57.

Also Friday, a macrame belt that Elvis Presley wore about 30 times on stage brought in nearly 10 times its expected price, with a final bid of $298,000, and an ivory gown worn by Madonna in her 1990 “Vogue” video sold for $179,200.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Protesters demand answers about Kentucky unemployment situation Authors

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
Unemployment has had hiccups since the beginning of the pandemic, and now people want answers.

News

WATCH | Union major general Granger who made Juneteenth proclamation buried at Lexington Cemetery

Updated: 44 minutes ago
On June 19th, 1865 Granger traveled with around 2,000 Union soldiers to Texas, sharing the news the slaves there were free.

News

WATCH | Rep. Booker makes campaign stop at Cheapside days before primary election

Updated: 47 minutes ago
U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker made his Lexington campaign stop at Cheapside Saturday night.

National

Owner of Eskimo Pie to change its ‘derogatory’ name

Updated: 1 hour ago
The owner of Eskimo Pie is changing its name and marketing of the nearly century-old chocolate-covered ice cream bar, the latest brand to reckon with racially charged logos and marketing.

Latest News

National

Statues toppled throughout US in protests against racism

Updated: 1 hour ago
Protesters tore down more statues across the United States, expanding the razing in a San Francisco park to the writer of America’s national anthem and the general who won the country’s Civil War that ended widespread slavery.

News

Rep. Booker makes campaign stop at Cheapside days before primary election 

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker made his Lexington campaign stop at Cheapside Saturday night.

National

Skeletal remains discovered in field are those of missing Ft. Hood soldier Gregory Wedel Morales

Updated: 1 hours ago
The mother of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Wedel Morales said Saturday the skeletal remains discovered Friday morning in Killeen, Texas are those of her son, who had been missing since August 2019.

News

2nd ex-officer charged in George Floyd’s death posts bail

Updated: 1 hours ago
A second former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd is out of jail after posting bail.

News

Union major general Granger who made Juneteenth proclamation buried at Lexington Cemetery

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Many of us know yesterday was Juneteenth, also known as the day Union major general Granger told slaves in Texas they were free. Lexington, Kentucky is a big part of that history.

Sports

NBA Draft early entry deadline could impact Sarr decision

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Olivier Sarr has until August to decide if he will enter the 2020 NBA Draft.