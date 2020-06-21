Advertisement

Colo. man accused of fatally shooting neighbor after argument over parking

Lessie Britton, 75, is accused of fatally shooting a neighbor after a dispute over parking.
Lessie Britton, 75, is accused of fatally shooting a neighbor after a dispute over parking.(Source: KDVR/Denver Police Department/CNN)
By KDVR
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KDVR/CNN) – A Colorado woman said her husband was shot and killed in front of their kids after an argument over a parking space in their neighborhood.

Martha Martinez-Briones said 75-year-old Lessie Britton shot her husband on Wednesday afternoon after arguing with him over parking in the alley behind the family home.

“My kids saw my husband die,” Martinez-Briones said. “I saw my husband die.”

Martinez-Briones said she ran to help her husband after he was shot.

“I couldn’t help him,” she said. “I’m a nurse, but I couldn’t save my own husband.”

Their older son was also shot in the arm, and Martinez-Briones said their younger son witnessed the whole thing.

Martinez-Briones said the suspect had refused to move his vehicle until her husband presented immigration documents for their family.

Police said racial slurs were exchanged before the shooting. After the victim used a racial slur, Britton pulled out a gun and shot him in the chest, according to court documents.

Martinez-Briones said her husband did not deserve to die.

“I need all the help I can get at this time, because I don’t know where to start,” she said. “I do not wish this on anybody to go through, or their kids to see their father dying on the street.”

Investigators are seeking a charge of first-degree murder against Britton, according to a probable cause document.

“We follow the rules. We have the highest respect for authority, and this is what happens,” Martinez-Briones said. “He was a hard worker, 15 hours of work, he died in his work boots. He died right here by the tree, all because of a stupid parking space and asking him to move the vehicles from the alley.”

Copyright 2020 KDVR via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Protesters demand answers about Kentucky unemployment situation Authors

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
Unemployment has had hiccups since the beginning of the pandemic, and now people want answers.

Lexington

Experts warn travelers about COVID-19 hot spots

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
As families plan summer vacations, experts are warning against popular beaches. Many have become the nation's latest COVID-19 hot spots.

News

Crowd rallies outside Lexington Police Station to show support

Updated: 44 minutes ago
A group of people gathered in downtown Lexington in front of Police headquarters to show their support for officers.

National

Police say 9 shot, wounded at party in Syracuse, New York

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Nine people were shot at a large party in Syracuse, authorities said, and one victim, a 17-year-old boy, was in critical condition Sunday.

Latest News

Lexington

Kentucky woman who portrays Aunt Jemima reacts to brand being retired

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Quaker Oats announced Wednesday they are retiring the Aunt Jemima brand and logo. The woman who inspired Aunt Jemima was native to Kentucky.

News

Representative Charles Booker touring the mountains ahead of Tuesday’s Senate primary

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
State Representative and Democratic candidate for Senate Charles Booker will be holding two separate rallies in Eastern Kentucky ahead of Tuesday’s primary election.

National

Injuries at protests draw scrutiny to use of police weaponry

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER and TOM HAYS
In law enforcement, they’re referred to as “nonlethal” tools for dealing with demonstrations that turn unruly: rubber bullets, pepper spray, batons, flash-bangs.

National

Officials: 5 hurt in early morning shooting in Texas capital

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials in Texas' capital say at least five people were wounded in an early morning shooting.

Newsmakers

Kentucky Newsmakers 6/21: Democratic candidates in Kentucky’s U.S. Senate race

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks to Charles Booker, Mike Broihier, and Amy McGrath ahead of Tuesday’s primary election in Kentucky.

News

Fathers day weekend kicks off with “Daddy-day Drive Thru”

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Krista Frost
The "daddy-day drive-thru" gave fathers access to a variety of resources, gift cards and other things to help them be a strong example in their homes and communities.