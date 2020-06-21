Advertisement

Comedian DL Hughley tests positive for COVID-19 after fainting onstage

In this Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, file photo, D.L. Hughley speaks during TV One's "Uncensored" and "The D.L. Hughley Show" panel during the Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif.
In this Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, file photo, D.L. Hughley speaks during TV One's "Uncensored" and "The D.L. Hughley Show" panel during the Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif.(Source: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Comedian D.L. Hughley announced he tested positive for COVID-19 after collapsing onstage during a performance in Nashville, Tennessee.

The stand-up comedian, 57, lost consciousness while performing at the Zanies comedy nightclub on Friday night and was hospitalized, news outlets reported. On Saturday, Hughley posted a video on Twitter in which he said he was treated for exhaustion and dehydration afterward.

"I also tested positive for COVID-19, which blew me away," he says in the video. "I was what they call asymptomatic. I didn't have any symptoms, the classic symptoms."

Hughley plans to quarantine in his Nashville hotel room for 14 days. The remaining two nights of his four-night engagement at Zanies were canceled, according to the club's online calendar.

"Our friend D.L. Hughley had a medical emergency while performing on Friday and was hospitalized overnight. According to his publicist, he was suffering from exhaustion after working & traveling this week," the club posted on Facebook. "Love ya, D.L. and we'll look forward to seeing this King of Comedy back in Nashville soon!"

Hughley said he still hasn't exhibited any of the typical symptoms associated with the coronavirus, including shortness of breath and fever.

"So, in addition to all the other stuff you have to look out for," Hughley advises in the video, if you "pass out in the middle of a show, onstage, you probably need to get tested."

In addition to stand-up comedy, Hughley is also an actor, author and radio and television host. He starred in Spike Lee's 2000 concert film, "The Original Kings of Comedy," alongside Steve Harvey, Bernie Mac and Cedric the Entertainer.

Hughley also produced and starred in "The Hughleys," which aired on ABC and UPN from 1998 to 2002 and hosted a CNN talk show. He currently hosts the radio show "The D.L. Hughley Show," which is syndicated in dozens of markets.

“Thank you for your prayers and your well wishes — and a few more of them wouldn’t hurt,” Hughley says in the video.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Protesters demand answers about Kentucky unemployment situation Authors

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
Unemployment has had hiccups since the beginning of the pandemic, and now people want answers.

National

1 dead, 11 others wounded in Minneapolis shooting

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
One man is dead and 11 people suffered non-life-threatening wounds in a shooting in Minneapolis, police there said early Sunday.

News

WATCH | Union major general Granger who made Juneteenth proclamation buried at Lexington Cemetery

Updated: 6 hours ago
On June 19th, 1865 Granger traveled with around 2,000 Union soldiers to Texas, sharing the news the slaves there were free.

News

WATCH | Rep. Booker makes campaign stop at Cheapside days before primary election

Updated: 6 hours ago
U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker made his Lexington campaign stop at Cheapside Saturday night.

Latest News

National

Cobain ‘MTV Unplugged’ guitar sells for sky-high $6 million

Updated: 7 hours ago
Grunge became gold Saturday as the guitar Kurt Cobain played on Nirvana’s 1993 “MTV Unplugged” performance months before his death sold for an eye-popping $6 million at auction.

National

Owner of Eskimo Pie to change its ‘derogatory’ name

Updated: 7 hours ago
The owner of Eskimo Pie is changing its name and marketing of the nearly century-old chocolate-covered ice cream bar, the latest brand to reckon with racially charged logos and marketing.

National

Statues toppled throughout US in protests against racism

Updated: 7 hours ago
Protesters tore down more statues across the United States, expanding the razing in a San Francisco park to the writer of America’s national anthem and the general who won the country’s Civil War that ended widespread slavery.

News

Rep. Booker makes campaign stop at Cheapside days before primary election 

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker made his Lexington campaign stop at Cheapside Saturday night.

National

Skeletal remains discovered in field are those of missing Ft. Hood soldier Gregory Wedel Morales

Updated: 8 hours ago
The mother of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Wedel Morales said Saturday the skeletal remains discovered Friday morning in Killeen, Texas are those of her son, who had been missing since August 2019.

News

2nd ex-officer charged in George Floyd’s death posts bail

Updated: 8 hours ago
A second former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd is out of jail after posting bail.