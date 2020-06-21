Advertisement

Experts warn travelers about COVID-19 hot spots

Allegiant Air plane leaves Blue Grass Airport in Lexington, Ky.
Allegiant Air plane leaves Blue Grass Airport in Lexington, Ky.(Olivia Russell- WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID-19 numbers in Kentucky seem to have leveled off, but other places aren’t as lucky. Cases are spiking along the southern coast where people are enjoying family vacations. 

Dr. Ryan Stanton from Baptist Health Lexington warns people that the pandemic is still active. “COVID doesn’t take a vacation and it is ready to pounce if you give it the opportunity.”

He says it’s okay to travel, but there’s still a risk. He says people need to follow heightened hygiene practices, but many travelers are not.

“We’re seeing a lot of people who aren’t doing masks, who aren’t social distancing, who are basically acting like business as usual and that’s just asking for an issue when it comes to COVID,” he says.

One way to take control of safety and limit the amount of contacts you have is to travel by car.  With low gas prices and a struggling economy right now, Lori Weaver Hawkins with AAA says a road trip is a great option. 

“In Kentucky, Governor Beshear has suggested it might be nice to see some of the sites within Kentucky and not have as extensive of a trip as usual,” she says.

As you pack, remember some new essential items like facemasks, gloves, and disinfectant products.

“We don’t want you to shut everything down, but we also don’t want you to invite COVID into your family,” Dr. Stanton says.

AAA also recommends booking a trip through a travel agent because they can help navigate new hotel policies or last-minute cancellations. 

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Protesters demand answers about Kentucky unemployment situation Authors

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
Unemployment has had hiccups since the beginning of the pandemic, and now people want answers.

News

Crowd rallies outside Lexington Police Station to show support

Updated: 44 minutes ago
A group of people gathered in downtown Lexington in front of Police headquarters to show their support for officers.

Lexington

Kentucky woman who portrays Aunt Jemima reacts to brand being retired

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Quaker Oats announced Wednesday they are retiring the Aunt Jemima brand and logo. The woman who inspired Aunt Jemima was native to Kentucky.

News

Representative Charles Booker touring the mountains ahead of Tuesday’s Senate primary

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
State Representative and Democratic candidate for Senate Charles Booker will be holding two separate rallies in Eastern Kentucky ahead of Tuesday’s primary election.

Latest News

Newsmakers

Kentucky Newsmakers 6/21: Democratic candidates in Kentucky’s U.S. Senate race

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks to Charles Booker, Mike Broihier, and Amy McGrath ahead of Tuesday’s primary election in Kentucky.

News

Fathers day weekend kicks off with “Daddy-day Drive Thru”

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Krista Frost
The "daddy-day drive-thru" gave fathers access to a variety of resources, gift cards and other things to help them be a strong example in their homes and communities.

National

1 man dead, 11 people wounded in Minneapolis shooting

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
One man is dead and 11 people suffered non-life-threatening wounds in a shooting in Minneapolis, police there said early Sunday.

News

WATCH | Union major general Granger who made Juneteenth proclamation buried at Lexington Cemetery

Updated: 14 hours ago
On June 19th, 1865 Granger traveled with around 2,000 Union soldiers to Texas, sharing the news the slaves there were free.

News

WATCH | Rep. Booker makes campaign stop at Cheapside days before primary election

Updated: 14 hours ago
U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker made his Lexington campaign stop at Cheapside Saturday night.

National

Cobain ‘MTV Unplugged’ guitar sells for sky-high $6 million

Updated: 15 hours ago
Grunge became gold Saturday as the guitar Kurt Cobain played on Nirvana’s 1993 “MTV Unplugged” performance months before his death sold for an eye-popping $6 million at auction.