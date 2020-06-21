Experts warn travelers about COVID-19 hot spots

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID-19 numbers in Kentucky seem to have leveled off, but other places aren’t as lucky. Cases are spiking along the southern coast where people are enjoying family vacations.

Dr. Ryan Stanton from Baptist Health Lexington warns people that the pandemic is still active. “COVID doesn’t take a vacation and it is ready to pounce if you give it the opportunity.”

He says it’s okay to travel, but there’s still a risk. He says people need to follow heightened hygiene practices, but many travelers are not.

“We’re seeing a lot of people who aren’t doing masks, who aren’t social distancing, who are basically acting like business as usual and that’s just asking for an issue when it comes to COVID,” he says.

One way to take control of safety and limit the amount of contacts you have is to travel by car. With low gas prices and a struggling economy right now, Lori Weaver Hawkins with AAA says a road trip is a great option.

“In Kentucky, Governor Beshear has suggested it might be nice to see some of the sites within Kentucky and not have as extensive of a trip as usual,” she says.

As you pack, remember some new essential items like facemasks, gloves, and disinfectant products.

“We don’t want you to shut everything down, but we also don’t want you to invite COVID into your family,” Dr. Stanton says.

AAA also recommends booking a trip through a travel agent because they can help navigate new hotel policies or last-minute cancellations.

