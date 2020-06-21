Rep. Booker makes campaign stop at Cheapside days before primary election 

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker made his Lexington campaign stop at Cheapside Saturday night.

“It reminds us of the work we have yet to do,” Booker said. “I have ancestors enslaved in Kentucky, lynched in Kentucky, I understand that the work is not done.

He said on the weekend of Juneteenth, it was special to be on those grounds. The Louisville native encouraged people to keep protesting, with a focused message of policy change.

“We need leadership that sees that, that understands structural racism and inequity and is not afraid to stand up and fight for change,” Booker said.

He has taken his message across the state in the past few days, as a campaign changed by the coronavirus and racial tensions comes to a close.

Amy McGrath is also back on the campaign trail this week. She attended a union rally in Louisville Wednesday. She also attended an event honoring Juneteenth in Somerset Friday night.

She argues she can bridge the divide and work with people across the aisle if she gets the Senate seat.

“I never called myself a pro-Trump democrat,” McGrath said on Kentucky Newsmakers. “I’ve always been somebody who stands for this idea that we need to have leaders who will work with anyone.”

McGrath has been the favorite all along, but as dynamics in the race have changed, the gap has narrowed.

It's now expected to be close between the two, with Booker surging in the polls and supporters excited.

“We’re going to become more liberal, more united through this man and through his policies,” said Booker supporter Isaiah Johnson.

Legalizing marijuana, police reform and Medicare for all are just some of the policies his Lexington supporters are eager to see enacted.

McGrath said she supports giving voters options for healthcare.

“We don’t need to take our entire system and put it into upheaval,” she said. “The Affordable Care Act, for example, was not a perfect piece of legislation but it moved us in the right direction.”

McGrath has out-raised Booker by millions of dollars, and has national party leaders backing her as well.

No matter who wins the democratic nomination, it will still be an uphill battle to unseat a six-term senator in Mitch McConnell.

