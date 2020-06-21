Representative Charles Booker touring the mountains ahead of Tuesday’s Senate primary

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - State Representative and Democratic candidate for Senate Charles Booker will be holding two separate rallies in Eastern Kentucky ahead of Tuesday’s primary election.

The Louisville Representative has seen a surge in the weeks leading up to the primary, a race Amy McGrath led by wide margins up until then.

As part of his tour across the Commonwealth, he will hold rallies in Hazard and Pikeville on Monday.

The Hazard rally will run from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Hazard City Hall, while the rally in Pikeville will run from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Pikeville City Park.

