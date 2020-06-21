Advertisement

Skeletal remains discovered in field are those of missing Ft. Hood soldier Gregory Wedel Morales

The skeletal remains found in a field in Killeen are those of missing Fort Hood soldier Gregory Wedel Morales. The private had been missing since August 2019. (Source: KWTX)
The skeletal remains found in a field in Killeen are those of missing Fort Hood soldier Gregory Wedel Morales. The private had been missing since August 2019. (Source: KWTX)(KALB)
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – The mother of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Wedel Morales said Saturday the skeletal remains discovered Friday morning in Killeen, Texas are those of her son, who had been missing since August 2019.

The soldier’s mother was devastated after she received confirmation from Fort Hood. In recent interviews, the woman said she was desperately seeking closure after her son’s disappearance.

The remains were found during a K9 search of a wooded field in the 3200 block of Florence Road after the Fort Hood Criminal Investigation contacted Killeen police in reference to a tip it received.

Killeen officers, Fort Hood CID personnel and a Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife K9 team searched the field Friday morning and discovered the remains and established a crime scene, police said.

Pvt. Morales disappeared on Aug. 19, 2019 and was classified as AWOL, then deserted.

Copyright 2020 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Protesters demand answers about Kentucky unemployment situation Authors

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
Unemployment has had hiccups since the beginning of the pandemic, and now people want answers.

News

Rep. Booker makes campaign stop at Cheapside days before primary election 

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker made his Lexington campaign stop at Cheapside Saturday night.

News

2nd ex-officer charged in George Floyd’s death posts bail

Updated: 26 minutes ago
A second former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd is out of jail after posting bail.

News

Union major general Granger who made Juneteenth proclamation buried at Lexington Cemetery

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Many of us know yesterday was Juneteenth, also known as the day Union major general Granger told slaves in Texas they were free. Lexington, Kentucky is a big part of that history.

Latest News

Sports

NBA Draft early entry deadline could impact Sarr decision

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Olivier Sarr has until August to decide if he will enter the 2020 NBA Draft.

Sports

Xavier Peters transfers from Kentucky

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The former four-star recruit transferred from Florida State to Kentucky last May.

Sports

Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott wins 5,000th race

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Mott ranks seventh in all-time wins behind retired leader Dale Baird, who had 9,445.

Sports

Gamine wins Acorn Stakes by 18 3/4 lengths in record time

Updated: 4 hours ago
Trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, Gamine ran one mile in 1:32.55, fastest in the 90-year history of the race.

Sports

Tiz the Law wins Belmont Stakes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Tiz the Law is the first New York-bred horse to win the Belmont in over 130 years.

News

Prayer and unity rally held in Georgetown

Updated: 5 hours ago
Community members, pastors, and leaders came together in Georgetown on Saturday, pushing for change in their community. They say they're using the power of prayer and voters to make it happen.