Union major general Granger who made Juneteenth proclamation buried at Lexington Cemetery

Many of us know yesterday was Juneteenth, also known as the day Union major general Gordon Granger told slaves in Texas they were free.

Lexington, Kentucky is a big part of that history.

On June 19th, 1865 Granger traveled with around 2,000 Union soldiers to Texas, sharing the news the slaves there were free.

"The Emancipation Proclamation, which was issued two and a half years earlier, had freed them," says the Lexington History Museum president Foster Ockerman Jr.

Ockerman explains why it took over two years for the news to travel.

"Confederate newspapers were shut down, so there was no press, there was no internet, there was no radio, there was no television, it was newspapers," Ockerman shares.

Plus, Ockerman says the Emancipation Proclamation was an executive order that only applied to the states in rebellion and that Union army had to enforce it.

"It was fine for Lincoln to say the slaves were freed, but until the Union got to Mississippi and got to Texas, they were not actually free, because there was not the protection of the Union army," says Ockerman.

Ockerman says after the war Granger made his way to Lexington, where he had spent time while he was the commanding general of the army of Kentucky. It's also the place he met his wife Maria Letcher.

"They fell in love, and when the war was over he came back and married her," Ockerman says.

Ockerman says the couple had a quiet retirement in Lexington. He shares there were married 7 years before Granger died in 1876. Letcher died a year later. Now they're together again at their final resting place, the Lexington Cemetery.

Ockerman shares there is currently a debate about renaming Cheapside Park. He says if the community chooses to rename it, Granger Park would be a good choice.

