Advertisement

Union major general Granger who made Juneteenth proclamation buried at Lexington Cemetery

Union major general Granger's grave at the Lexington Cemetery
Union major general Granger's grave at the Lexington Cemetery(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Many of us know yesterday was Juneteenth, also known as the day Union major general Gordon Granger told slaves in Texas they were free.

Lexington, Kentucky is a big part of that history.

On June 19th, 1865 Granger traveled with around 2,000 Union soldiers to Texas, sharing the news the slaves there were free.

"The Emancipation Proclamation, which was issued two and a half years earlier, had freed them," says the Lexington History Museum president Foster Ockerman Jr.

Ockerman explains why it took over two years for the news to travel.

"Confederate newspapers were shut down, so there was no press, there was no internet, there was no radio, there was no television, it was newspapers," Ockerman shares.

Plus, Ockerman says the Emancipation Proclamation was an executive order that only applied to the states in rebellion and that Union army had to enforce it.

"It was fine for Lincoln to say the slaves were freed, but until the Union got to Mississippi and got to Texas, they were not actually free, because there was not the protection of the Union army," says Ockerman.

Ockerman says after the war Granger made his way to Lexington, where he had spent time while he was the commanding general of the army of Kentucky. It's also the place he met his wife Maria Letcher.

"They fell in love, and when the war was over he came back and married her," Ockerman says.

Ockerman says the couple had a quiet retirement in Lexington. He shares there were married 7 years before Granger died in 1876. Letcher died a year later. Now they're together again at their final resting place, the Lexington Cemetery.

Ockerman shares there is currently a debate about renaming Cheapside Park. He says if the community chooses to rename it, Granger Park would be a good choice.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Protesters demand answers about Kentucky unemployment situation Authors

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
Unemployment has had hiccups since the beginning of the pandemic, and now people want answers.

Sports

NBA Draft early entry deadline could impact Sarr decision

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Olivier Sarr has until August to decide if he will enter the 2020 NBA Draft.

Sports

Xavier Peters transfers from Kentucky

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The former four-star recruit transferred from Florida State to Kentucky last May.

Sports

Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott wins 5,000th race

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Mott ranks seventh in all-time wins behind retired leader Dale Baird, who had 9,445.

Latest News

Sports

Gamine wins Acorn Stakes by 18 3/4 lengths in record time

Updated: 3 hours ago
Trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, Gamine ran one mile in 1:32.55, fastest in the 90-year history of the race.

Sports

Tiz the Law wins Belmont Stakes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Tiz the Law is the first New York-bred horse to win the Belmont in over 130 years.

News

Prayer and unity rally held in Georgetown

Updated: 4 hours ago
Community members, pastors, and leaders came together in Georgetown on Saturday, pushing for change in their community. They say they're using the power of prayer and voters to make it happen.

News

Fathers day weekend kicks off with “Daddy-day Drive Thru”

Updated: 4 hours ago
The "daddy-day drive-thru" gave fathers access to a variety of resources, gift cards and other things to help them be a strong example in their homes and communities.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 183 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, two deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear reported 183 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday.

International

Pandemic becomes a patchwork of small successes and setbacks

Updated: 5 hours ago
Authorities in China appeared to be winning their battle against an outbreak of coronavirus in Beijing on Saturday, but in parts of the Americas the pandemic raged unabated. Brazil surpassed 1 million confirmed infections, second only to the United States.