2 dead, 7 wounded in shooting at North Carolina block party

Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Police say a shooting in North Carolina’s largest city has left two people dead and seven others wounded.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Deputy Chief Johnny Jennings told reporters early Monday that five other people were hit by vehicles after the shooting.

The shooting happened at an “impromptu block party” that was a continuation of Juneteenth celebrations. Police responding to a call of a pedestrian hit found hundreds of people in the streets, Jennings said. Shots rang out afterward. He said there was evidence of multiple shooters. The shooting took place on Beatties Ford Road in northern Charlotte. Further details weren’t immediately available.

