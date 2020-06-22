70 new COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept. is reporting 70 new COVID-19 from over the weekend.

The new cases from Saturday and Sunday bring the county’s total to 1,284.

The county’s death toll is at 21.

The health dept. says COVID-19 cases are continuing to increase among the city’s Hispanic population. Of the 1,284 total cases, 322 (25 percent) identify as Hispanic, a group that makes up 7 percent of Lexington’s population.

The health department tells us there are two main factors for the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, more testing, but also people interacting more as businesses begin to reopen. People who had stayed home are now visiting family members, restaurants are serving people, and some bars that serve food are open.

Health officials are asking people to continue to wear masks in public, wash your hands frequently and social distance.

The City of Lexington and the Lexington Division of Emergency Management are providing free COVID-19 testing:

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday at Cardinal Valley Elementary, 218 Mandalay Road

2-8 p.m. Friday at Cardinal Valley Elementary

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Valley Park, 2077 Cambridge Drive

For more information, call the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 859-899-2222.

The state COVID-19 totals, as of Friday morning, are 13,750 cases and 526 deaths.

