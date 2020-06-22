Advertisement

Boy with autism dies after falling from grandmother’s ninth-floor balcony in Mass.

Investigators say a family member called 911 on Sunday morning to report the incident.
The 9-year-old boy, who had autism, somehow fell from the window of his grandmother’s ninth-floor apartment. He suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The 9-year-old boy, who had autism, somehow fell from the window of his grandmother's ninth-floor apartment. He suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.(Source: WCVB/Hearst/CNN)
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BROCKTON, Mass. (WCVB/CNN) - A Massachusetts neighborhood is in mourning after a 9-year-old boy with autism somehow slipped out of the window of his grandmother’s ninth-floor apartment and fell to his death.

Investigators say a family member called 911 on Sunday morning to report the incident at Belair Tower, which is designated as public housing for the elderly in Brockton, Massachusetts.

The 9-year-old boy was staying with his grandmother when he fell from the ninth-floor window onto a concrete walkway.

When first responders arrived, the 9-year-old was unresponsive. He was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries, but efforts to save him were unsuccessful.

People who witnessed the aftermath expressed shock.

"It was a tragedy. Yes, it was," said resident Barbara Leslie. "I was out on the balcony. I had seen the firefighters and the paramedics coming up… to get him up off the ground."

Police were investigating the case, looking for any clues as to how the boy got out of the window. Foul play is not suspected, according to the district attorney’s office.

Copyright 2020 WCVB, Hearst via CNN. All rights reserved.

