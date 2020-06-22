Final preparations underway for in-person voting in Kentucky’s primary election

JESSAMINE CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Election officials are making the final preparations for Tuesday’s primary election.

They are making sure everyone who decides to vote in person knows what to expect.

In Jessamine County, County Clerk Johnny Collier says there will be four polling places open in Jessamine county. That’s Wilmore Elementary School, Nicholasville Elementary, East Jessamine Middle School, and Southland Christian Church.

Jessamine Co voters have until 4p today to hand deliver their absentee ballots outside the clerk’s office. Tomorrow is the last day to send absentee ballots by mail. Coming up at noon Jessamine Co clerk tells us what in person voting will look like tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/NWXFSVo2ml — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) June 22, 2020

Collier says voters can go to any location, but they need to bring a form of ID, preferably a driver’s license.

“We can’t require people to wear a mask,” Collier said. “If they want to, they’re more than welcome to. If they want to wear gloves, they’re more than welcome to. All of our people working there will be wearing masks.”

He says it hard to predict how many people will show up to Tuesday. But he tells us the clerks office sent out nearly 12,000 absentee ballots and around 5,000 have been returned.

A lot of absentee ballots also went out in Fayette County. Tuesday, there’ll only be one polling place open, that’s Kroger field. Voters will need to wear a mask, have their ID, and be ready to stand in line.

County clerks say absentee ballots must be in the mail by Tuesday to be counted. In Jessamine County, you have until four Mondat afternoon to hand-deliver your ballot outside the clerk’s office.

In-person polling places will be open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

