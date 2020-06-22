Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. EDT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — For months, Charles Booker languished in the shadows talking about racial and economic justice in a long-shot bid for the chance to take on Republican powerhouse Mitch McConnell in the fall. Now, Booker’s campaign for the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination from the left wing of Kentucky politics has won mainstream support in what’s become a serious bid for the nomination in Tuesday’s primary. His efforts to bridge gaps between white and Black Kentuckians have drawn in new supporters and left longtime Kentucky political observers wondering if he might be the right man for the moment.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville's mayor says one of three police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor will be fired. Mayor Greg Fischer said Friday that interim Louisville police Chief Robert Schroeder has started termination proceedings for Officer Brett Hankison. Two other officers remain on administrative reassignment while the shooting is investigated. Fischer said officials could not answer questions about the firing because of state law. He referred all questions to the Jefferson County attorney’s office. Taylor was shot eight times by officers who burst into her Louisville home using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation. No drugs were found at her home.

NEW YORK (AP) — Amy McGrath and Eliot Engel live hundreds of miles apart in states with dramatically different politics. But on the eve of their primary elections in New York and Kentucky, the establishment favorites are facing similar political forces that jeopardize their political future. Engel is a 16-term House incumbent who represents parts of the Bronx and New York City’s suburbs. McGrath is a former military officer and fundraising juggernaut running in her first Kentucky Senate campaign. Each is fighting to defeat a younger black candidate who has tapped into the wounded progressive movement’s desire for dramatic change that has been suddenly animated by sweeping civil rights protests.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A funeral service for the wife of U.S. Rep. Andy Barr will be held on Monday in Kentucky. Eleanor Carol Barr died unexpectedly this week at the age of 39. An announcement for the service says she will be laid to rest at Southland Christian Church in Lexington, Kentucky. There will also be a visitation service for her Sunday. Her husband said on Twitter the services will be “a beautiful tribute to a beautiful life.” The family is requiring social distancing and masks for those planning to attend. The announcement said those who don’t feel comfortable attending due to the coronavirus pandemic can stream the funeral service on YouTube.