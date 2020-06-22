Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Widespread storms return

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our pattern is about to get very active again. Daily storm chances are back in town. 

Showers & storms will be the big weather feature for the bulk of the week. Expect storms to develop this afternoon and evening. Some could be a little strong or even severe. Humidity will increase and it means business. Those levels will remain higher for a few days.

A cold front will interrupt the flow on Wednesday. It will mean widespread storms at first. After it passes it will bring our temperatures down and push rain away for a brief period. There is a good chance that Thursday is mainly dry. 

The heat & humidity will be right back on Friday. Showers & storms will also be right back in the region on Friday. 

It is another Monday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Protesters demand answers about Kentucky unemployment situation Authors

Updated: 9 hours ago
Unemployment has had hiccups since the beginning of the pandemic, and now people want answers.

State

Kentucky environmental projects draw $4.7M in grants

Updated: 30 minutes ago
The grants include 37 recycling awards, 28 household hazardous waste grants and 13 composting grants.

News

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 35 minutes ago

State

Texas woman’s body found in Kentucky lake identified

Updated: 1 hour ago
The incident remains under investigation.

Latest News

National

2 dead, 7 wounded in shooting at North Carolina block party

Updated: 1 hour ago
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Deputy Chief Johnny Jennings told reporters early Monday that five other people were hit by vehicles after the shooting.

Regional

UPDATE: I-64 in Woodford Co. reopens after deadly crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash involved a passenger vehicle hauling a trailer.

News

WATCH | Lexington man’s schoolwork helps diagnose dad’s life-threatening heart condition

Updated: 6 hours ago
Sunday was a special day for dads everywhere, but one Lexington family was especially thankful to be celebrating this Father’s Day all together

News

WATCH | Mount Sterling home fire victim rushed to UK Medical Center with life-threatening injuries

Updated: 6 hours ago
A fire took place Sunday morning in Mount Sterling on Bridgette Drive.

National

While Confederate statues come down, other symbols targeted

Updated: 7 hours ago
As statues and memorials to the Confederacy have been targeted across the South, prompted by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, protesters have also at times targeted Founding Fathers who were slaveholders, including Washington.

National

Noose found in stall of Bubba Wallace at Alabama NASCAR race

Updated: 7 hours ago
NASCAR said late Sunday that a noose was found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace at the NASCAR race in Talladega.