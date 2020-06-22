Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Widespread storms return

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our pattern is about to get very active again. Daily storm chances are back in town.

Showers & storms will be the big weather feature for the bulk of the week. Expect storms to develop this afternoon and evening. Some could be a little strong or even severe. Humidity will increase and it means business. Those levels will remain higher for a few days.

A cold front will interrupt the flow on Wednesday. It will mean widespread storms at first. After it passes it will bring our temperatures down and push rain away for a brief period. There is a good chance that Thursday is mainly dry.

The heat & humidity will be right back on Friday. Showers & storms will also be right back in the region on Friday.

It is another Monday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

