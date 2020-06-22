Advertisement

Kentucky environmental projects draw $4.7M in grants

(MGN Image)
(MGN Image)(WLUC)
Published: Jun. 22, 2020
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Dozens of projects across Kentucky are in line to receive more than $4.7 million in grants to expand recycling, reduce the amount of solid waste taken to landfills and improve household hazardous waste management.

Gov. Andy Beshear and Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman said in a news release the grants are for Kentucky municipalities, fiscal courts and foundations for 78 projects.

The grants include 37 recycling awards, 28 household hazardous waste grants and 13 composting grants. The Kentucky Pride Fund offers the grants from fees for municipal solid waste disposed of in Kentucky landfills.

