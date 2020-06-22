Lexington man’s schoolwork helps diagnose dad’s life-threatening heart condition

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Sunday was a special day for dads everywhere, but one Lexington family was especially thankful to be celebrating this Father’s Day all together after a man’s school work helped diagnose his dad’s life-threatening heart condition.

"I'm in the sonography program at MedQuest College with a focus on echocardiography," Hunter Brown said.

It's a career path Hunter Brown chose after seeing firsthand how devastating heart disease can be on a family.

"Both my grandfathers had heart disease, they passed away from that," Hunter said. "I had a little brother who had hypoplastic left heart syndrome, and he passed away from that."

For Hunter, it was a calling and a chance to save lives. But, he never dreamed he’d still be in school when he helped save his first patient or that that patient would be his dad.

"I went in to offer my help to let him scan me, not thinking anything about," Hunter's dad Greg Brown said.

"Literally the very first image, before I even took it, when I put the probe down on his heart, I could see how severe his case was," Hunter said.

"They wanted me to leave in an ambulance and go to the hospital that day," Greg said.

His diagnosis was aortic stenosis. Though he hadn’t noticed any symptoms prior to the scan, just two weeks after it Greg Brown underwent open-heart surgery, his son catching the condition just in time.

"They said he probably wouldn't have been here a month later," Hunter said.

Sunday was the first Father’s Day since the diagnosis and surgery. Greg and Hunter both say the day has a whole new meaning now.

"I get to be here and see my family, my kids, my grandkids," Greg said. "It's amazing to me, I don't take anything for granted anymore, and I'm blessed to have a son who did what he did."

“I’m just fortunate and happy how it did turn out, that we’re not in a different outcome,” Hunter said.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.