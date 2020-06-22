Mount Sterling home fire victim rushed to UK Medical Center with life-threatening injuries

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

A fire took place Sunday morning in Mount Sterling on Bridgette Drive, resulting in what first responders call a life-threatening injury to a woman trapped inside. The woman was then rushed to UK Medical Center.

"When I pulled out of our station about 10 miles away, I could see all the smoke coming up then," says Montgomery County battalion chief Jody Thomas

Still, Thomas says when firefighters arrived the house wasn't the biggest concern. Responders were worried about the woman in a wheelchair in her 60s who was trapped inside.

“Firefighters attempted going through the front door, and work their way to see if they could get to her from the backside, but the fire was too intense and it pushed them out,” Thomas says.

Thomas says responders finally got the woman out a window and down a ladder. The other woman who was inside when the fire started escaped with what responders say were just superficial burns.

Thomas shares the fire started around 10:15 am on Sunday. A police officer driving by called to report it. Thomas says the fire likely started from a propane grill on the back deck.

He emphasizes it took the effort of responders from multiple counties to help get the woman out.

“Winchester Fire Department, they sent an engine company and an ambulance over to assist it. Mount Sterling Police Department and Montgomery County Sheriff Department as well. Like I said, there were numerous, numerous civilians here doing anything they could when we arrived on the scene.”

Showing in dire situations, many Kentuckians step up to do their part.

