Advertisement

Mount Sterling home fire victim rushed to UK Medical Center with life-threatening injuries

Thomas shares the fire started around 10:15am on Sunday. A police officer driving by called to report it.
Thomas shares the fire started around 10:15am on Sunday. A police officer driving by called to report it.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

A fire took place Sunday morning in Mount Sterling on Bridgette Drive, resulting in what first responders call a life-threatening injury to a woman trapped inside. The woman was then rushed to UK Medical Center.

"When I pulled out of our station about 10 miles away, I could see all the smoke coming up then," says Montgomery County battalion chief Jody Thomas

Still, Thomas says when firefighters arrived the house wasn't the biggest concern. Responders were worried about the woman in a wheelchair in her 60s who was trapped inside.

“Firefighters attempted going through the front door, and work their way to see if they could get to her from the backside, but the fire was too intense and it pushed them out,” Thomas says.

Thomas says responders finally got the woman out a window and down a ladder. The other woman who was inside when the fire started escaped with what responders say were just superficial burns.

Thomas shares the fire started around 10:15 am on Sunday. A police officer driving by called to report it. Thomas says the fire likely started from a propane grill on the back deck.

He emphasizes it took the effort of responders from multiple counties to help get the woman out.

“Winchester Fire Department, they sent an engine company and an ambulance over to assist it. Mount Sterling Police Department and Montgomery County Sheriff Department as well. Like I said, there were numerous, numerous civilians here doing anything they could when we arrived on the scene.”

Showing in dire situations, many Kentuckians step up to do their part.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Protesters demand answers about Kentucky unemployment situation Authors

Updated: 18 hours ago
Unemployment has had hiccups since the beginning of the pandemic, and now people want answers.

News

Lexington man’s schoolwork helps diagnose dad’s life-threatening heart condition

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
One Lexington family was especially thankful to be celebrating this Father's Day all together after a man's school work helped diagnose his dad's life-threatening heart condition.

News

WATCH | Take precautions against COVID-19 when planning summer vacations

Updated: 3 hours ago
As people travel around the country this summer, COVID-19 is traveling too. Some of the nation’s latest hotspots are the hot vacation spots.

News

WATCH | Crowd rallies outside Lexington Police Station to show support

Updated: 3 hours ago
A group of people gathered in downtown Lexington in front of Police headquarters to show their support for officers.

Latest News

National

Because of the virus, dads mark Father’s Day from a distance

Updated: 3 hours ago
The virus has made in-person visits with elderly and high-risk family members difficult and sometimes impossible in recent months, though parts of the country have begun loosening up.

National

Tom Petty’s family issues cease and desist notice to Trump campaign

Updated: 4 hours ago
Tom Petty’s family is upset with President Trump for using the hit song “I Won’t Back Down” at his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday.

National

Spain reopens border to tourists; Trump wants less coronavirus testing

Updated: 5 hours ago
Spain reopened its borders to European tourists Sunday in a bid to kickstart its economy, while Brazil and South Africa struggled with rising coronavirus infections. At a campaign rally, President Donald Trump said he told his administration to slow down testing because it was turning up too many cases — though a White House adviser later said Trump was kidding around.

News

117 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths reported Sunday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear reported 117 new COVID-19 cases, and two new deaths in Kentucky on Sunday.

National

GRAPHIC: Family fights off shark after 16-year-old bitten in NC

Updated: 5 hours ago
A 16-year-old boy is recovering after he received 19 stitches following a shark attack while swimming with family along the North Carolina coast.

National

Family of woman who portrayed Aunt Jemima opposes move to change brand

Updated: 6 hours ago
An East Texas family is not happy about the ‘brand changing’ of a popular pancake syrup: Aunt Jemima.