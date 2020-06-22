Advertisement

UPDATE: One lane of I-64 in Woodford Co. reopens after deadly crash

Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash on I-64 in Woodford County.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash involved a passenger vehicle hauling a trailer.

As of now, one lane of Interstate 64 Westbound at the 67 mile marker is closed due to the crash. The road is expected to be closed in the area for about 45 minutes while crews work the scene. Both lanes were originally shut down.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

