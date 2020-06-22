Advertisement

Powell County reactivates COVID-19 Help Center

Community members in Powell County are reactivating their COVID-19 Help Center to care for the highest risk in their communities.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
POWELL CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Community members in Powell County are reactivating their COVID-19 Help Center to care for the highest risk in their communities.

Another increase in COVID-19 cases is forcing people into action.

Officials say that the first time the Help Center was activated it took a bit of time for the people in the community to accept it, but now they’re happy to see it’s coming back.

“Having a free delivery service without someone trying to send a certain message to you, without charging you, that was something that they had to believe themselves,” said Michael Frazier, Powell County Help Center Founder. “So, doing things like that, that’s where we really had to engage and fine-tune our processes.”

Michael Frazier tells us that during the first wave of the outbreak Powell County didn’t see many cases but the need was still there.

“In the first round, we did over 60 deliveries,” Frazier. “For a community of this size that is pretty impressive.”

Now, the virus is spreading in the county.

“During that point in being closed, we had only 1-2 cases. Frazier said. “I think as of today we have a total of seven cases, meaning we’ve had 5-6 develop just in the past week.”

The Help Center is set up to deliver groceries and essential items to anyone in the community that is high risk, can’t go out because of medical reasons, or needs help during this time.

“We really care about one another,” Frazier said. “We really want to be here for one another and we wanted to find a way to bring some sort of comfort to those individuals without having to sacrifice individual necessities for momentary bits of safety.”

The Help Center hotline is open from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays and Thursdays. After that, the volunteers will go out and deliver the goods to those in need.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

