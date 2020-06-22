Texas woman’s body found in Kentucky lake identified

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky state police say a coroner has identified the body of a Texas woman whose body was found floating in a container in Kentucky Lake.

The body of 41-year-old Traci L. Jones, of Granbury, Texas, was found Saturday near Colson Hollow in western Kentucky.

State Trooper Adam Jones says a medical examiner identified her following an autopsy Sunday in Madisonville.

The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)