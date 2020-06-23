Summer Grillin’ with DeAnn Stephens and Bill Bryant (June 23, 2020)
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 1:17 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer Grillin’ with DeAnn Stephens and Bill Bryant (June 23, 2020)
Source: https://www.kybeef.com/ Recipe adapted from The Healthy Beef Cookbook, published by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 beef Top Sirloin Steak Boneless, cut 1 inch thick (1 bout 1 pound)
- 1 teaspoon coarse grind black pepper
- 1 large lime, cut into 8 wedges
- 1 small red onion, cut into 8 thin wedges
- 1 container grape or cherry tomatoes (about 10 ounces)
Mojo Sauce:
- 1/4 cup fresh orange juice
- 1/4 cup fresh lime juice
- 3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh oregano
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 3/4 teaspoon salt
COOKING:
- Whisk Mojo Sauce ingredients in small bowl. Set aside.
- Cut beef Top Sirloin Steak into 1-1/4 inch pieces; season with pepper.
- Alternately thread beef with lime and onion wedges evenly onto four 12-inch metal skewers. Thread tomatoes evenly onto four 12-inch metal skewers.
Cook's Tip:To make lime wedges, cut lime crosswise in half. Cut each half into quarters, forming wedges.When cutting onion into wedges for kabobs, leave root end intact so wedges hold together during skewering.
- Place kabobs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill tomato kabobs, covered, about 2 to 4 minutes or until slightly softened, turning occasionally. Grill beef kabobs, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill 9 to 11 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once.
- Serve kabobs drizzled with sauce.
