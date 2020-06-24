Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Stormy Setup Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a very comfortable feeling day across the area as another deep trough slides in from the northwest. This will keep the pleasant air rolling into Thursday, but we can’t seem to shake the scattered storms. Once into the weekend, the storms threat will increase as more typical summertime temps return.

Humidity levels are down with a nice breeze blowing from the northwest. With a cold pocket of air aloft, watch for a few scattered showers and storms popping this afternoon and early evening.

Thursday looks very similar to today with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Once into the afternoon, a storm or two looks to blow up and show up.

Temps surge back into the 80s on Friday as humidity levels inch up. This is when we will start watching for clusters of storms to impact the region. That action may crank up even more for the weekend and early next week. Heavy rainfall will be likely during this time.

Temps are steamy during this time, but the core of the heat continues to stay away from Kentucky.

