Advertisement

Consumer Reports finds harmful levels of arsenic in Whole Foods’ bottled water

Consumer Reports says botted water made by Whole Foods has “potentionally harmful levels of arsenic.”
Consumer Reports says botted water made by Whole Foods has “potentionally harmful levels of arsenic.”(CNN)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Consumer Reports says bottled water made by Whole Foods has “potentially harmful levels of arsenic” in it.

CR said the amount of arsenic in Starkey Spring Water adds up to three times as much as other brands.

Consumer Reports says the amount of arsenic in Starkey Spring Water adds up to three times as much as other brands.
Consumer Reports says the amount of arsenic in Starkey Spring Water adds up to three times as much as other brands.(CNN)

CR said even small amounts of heavy metal over extended periods increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, certain cancers and lower IQ scores in children.”

The level of arsenic in the water is within federal regulations, which Whole Foods pointed out in their response to the report, but CR has been pushing to get that level lowered for safety and health reasons.

CR tested 45 other bottled water brands and found they had “undetectable amounts of arsenic, demonstrating lower levels are feasible.”

Starkey Spring Water has also been the target of a class-action lawsuit in 2019 over its health labeling.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Those face mask exemption cards seen on social media are fake

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Some cards have been circulating online that allegedly exempt the holder from ordinances that require face coverings.

National

NASCAR releases photo of ‘noose’ in Bubba Wallace’s garage

Updated: 14 minutes ago
The rope found hanging like a noose in Bubba Wallace’s garage at Talladega Superspeedway was not a hate crime, authorities said.

Crime

9-year-old child dies after being reported missing

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By John P. Wise
A 9-year-old child died after he was reported missing in the Valley Station area Thursday.

National Politics

Audit: US sent $1.4B in virus stimulus payments to dead people

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By MARCY GORDON
Nearly 1.1 million coronavirus relief payments totaling some $1.4 billion went to dead people, a government watchdog reported Thursday.

News

Dozens get COVID-19 testing in Cardinal Valley neighborhood

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Kristen Kennedy
Lexington launched a new test site Thursday, with the goal of better serving Hispanic communities. Health leaders say the group is being disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

Latest News

National

Dixie Chicks drop the ‘dixie’

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By KRISTIN M. HALL AP Entertainment Writer
The Chicks also released a new video for their new song, "March March" that features videos and images from the recent Black Lives Matter rallies.

National

NYPD officer charged with using banned chokehold

Updated: 1 hour ago
Officer David Afanador was charged with attempted strangulation and strangulation for an incident that occurred on Sunday, according to a statement from the NYPD.

National

Texas putting reopening on ‘pause’ as virus cases soar

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JIM VERTUNO and PAUL J. WEBER
Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday halted elective surgeries in Texas’ biggest counties and said the state would “pause” its aggressive re-opening as it deals with a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations that has made it one of the nation’s virus hotspots.

National Politics

Justices boost Trump administration’s power in asylum cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN
The high court's 7-2 ruling applies to people who fail their initial asylum screenings, making them eligible for quick deportation, or expedited removal.

Coronavirus

US coronavirus cases continue to rise at near-record rate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JENNIFER PELTZ and ELAINE KURTENBACH
While greatly expanded testing probably accounts for some of the increase, experts say other measures indicate the virus is making a comeback.

Lexington

Mobile COVID-19 testing site opens Thursday at Cardinal Valley Elementary

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kristen Kennedy
City leaders have set up a drive-up, walk-up test site at Cardinal Valley Elementary to make it easier for members of the Hispanic community to get tested.