Daniel Boone National Forest reopens swimming beaches June 29

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Daniel Boone National Forest will reopen the Twin Knobs and Zilpo swimming beaches on Cave Run Lake on June 29.

Visitors will be allowed entry until capacity is reached.

Recreation facilities, such as group camping areas and picnic shelters, will now be open to groups of up to 50. Some amenities may be limited. Call ahead for details. A complete list of sites reopening can be found here.

The Forest Service is reopening sites in phases using a site-by-site approach.

Previously, the Forest reopened the Redbird Crest Off-Highway Vehicle Trail System and the Red River Gorge on May 22. On June 3, most day-use sites across the Forest reopened.

On June 11, developed campgrounds reopened.

“We encourage you to go outside and enjoy the fresh air, but take extra steps to do this safely, Olsen said. “Be extra cautious and avoid high-risk activities that might require health care or rescue.”

For up-to-date information and the projected opening schedule on the Daniel Boone National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/dbnf/ or the forest Facebook page at www.facebook.com/danielboonenf/ or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DanielBooneNF.

