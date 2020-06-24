Associated Press Kentucky Daybook for Wednesday, Jun. 24.

Wednesday, Jun. 24 2:00 PM University of Kentucky participate in SEC Chief Diversity Officers COVID Webinar - University of Kentucky participate in SEC Chief Diversity Officers COVID Webinar: 'A Pandemic in Our Communities - Health Disparities, Health Inequities and Possible Solutions'

Weblinks: http://www.uky.edu, https://twitter.com/universityofky

Contacts: Ryan Girves, University of Kentucky, 1 859 323 8464

Wednesday, Jun. 24 4:00 PM Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear provides update on state response to coronavirus (COVID-19) and other topics

Location: Old State Capitol Building, 300 W Broadway St, Frankfort, KY

Weblinks: http://kentucky.gov/, https://twitter.com/kygov

Contacts: Crystal Staley, Kentucky Personnel Cabinet Secretary's Office, 1 502 696 5659

To further limit the possible spread of COVID-19 and bolster social distancing efforts during news conferences, measures will be taken to allow as many reporters as safely possible. To ensure CDC guidelines are met, please RSVP to Crystal.Staley@ky.gov and Sebastian.Kitchen@ky.gov by 1 p.m. today and by noon the remainder of the week. Please limit to one reporter per outlet, as there is limited capacity due to the need for social distancing.

Thursday, Jun. 25 9:00 AM Kentucky Board of Education virtual meeting

Weblinks: https://education.ky.gov/Pages/default.aspx

Contacts: Toni Konz Tatman, Kentucky Department of Education, toni.tatman@education.ky.gov, 1 502 564 2000 x 4602

Thursday, Jun. 25 10:30 AM Louisville Medical Director Dr Lori Caloia gives coronavirus update - Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness Medical Director Dr Lori Caloia gives updates on Louisville coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and deaths, disease trends and contract tracing, via WebEx

Weblinks: https://louisvilleky.gov/, https://twitter.com/louisville

Contacts: Kathy Turner, City of Louisville, 1 502 574 6549

Meeting Link: https://louisvilleky.webex.com/webappng/sites/louisvilleky/meeting/download/0629ea34dac140ce848ad61089422ab5?siteurl=louisvilleky&MTID=m9687cb138150ac0cab283028a5d8ae24 * Meeting access code (if needed): 160 901 3607 * You can ask a question to everyone during the meeting using the Chat tool located at the bottom of the WebEx screen

Thursday, Jun. 25 11:00 AM State Committee for School District Audit meeting - State Committee for School District Audits holds last meeting for Fiscal Year 2020, via video conference

Weblinks: http://kentucky.gov/, https://twitter.com/kygov

Contacts: Michael Goins, State of Kentucky , Michael.Goins@ky.gov, 1 502 564 5841

Interested members of the media and public can join the meeting at the following link: https://meet.lync.com/kymsoffice/farrah.petter/LH8VWMM7.

Thursday, Jun. 25 4:00 PM Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear provides update on state response to coronavirus (COVID-19) and other topics

Location: Old State Capitol Building, 300 W Broadway St, Frankfort, KY

Weblinks: http://kentucky.gov/, https://twitter.com/kygov

Contacts: Crystal Staley, Kentucky Personnel Cabinet Secretary's Office, 1 502 696 5659

