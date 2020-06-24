Ky. districts anxiously await guidance from Beshear about new school year

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s still a lot of uncertainty about how to keep students and staff safe amid a global pandemic.

School districts across Kentucky are anxiously waiting on guidance from Governor Beshear on Wednesday. School will look different, and the governor is going to provide some guidance ln what teachers and parents can expect.

One big change may be teachers wearing masks.

We are expecting recommendations that all teachers and most students wear them throughout the day.

We know superintendents are asking for some flexibility on the six-foot social distancing rule.

They’re still trying to work out lunch schedules, and transportation schedules.

we know they are also considering more virtual learning.

We’re expecting guidelines to come out that.

Districts have been cautious about setting start dates.

We know Fayette County is waiting to hear from the governor before they send out their re-opening plan.

