Man charged with child sexual exploitation offenses in Franklin Co.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police says the KSP Electronic Crime Branch arrested a Franklin County man on Wednesday on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

According to KSP, 63-year-old Tim Riggs was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation, which was initiated after discovering the man was distributing and possessing prepubescent child sexual abuse material online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a home in Frankfort. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

KSP says Riggs is currently charged with five counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and six counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance. All charges are Class-D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison.

Riggs was lodged in the Franklin County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.