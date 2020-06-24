Reds layout plan to begin preseason workouts in two Ohio locations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With Major League Baseball set to begin its season in July, the Cincinnati Reds have announced plans to begin preseason workouts at two separate locations. The team announced that on July 1, thirty-five players will report to Great American Ballpark and an additional twenty-five players will report to a facility in Mason, OH. The facility is located on the corporate campus of Prasco Laboratories.

The Reds anticipate having thirty players on the active roster when the season begins July 23 or 24. All preseason workouts will be closed to the public.

The Reds will prepare for the 2020 season in Cincinnati. pic.twitter.com/ffotGpJ2Lt — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 24, 2020

