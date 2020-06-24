Advertisement

Reds layout plan to begin preseason workouts in two Ohio locations

Thirty-five players will report to Great American Ballpark and an additional twenty-five players will report to a facility in Mason, OH.
Cincinnati Reds' Aristides Aquino, left, is congratulated by Joey Votto after Aquino hit a hone run, scoring Lotto, during the first inning of the tema's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Miami
Cincinnati Reds' Aristides Aquino, left, is congratulated by Joey Votto after Aquino hit a hone run, scoring Lotto, during the first inning of the tema's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Miami
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With Major League Baseball set to begin its season in July, the Cincinnati Reds have announced plans to begin preseason workouts at two separate locations. The team announced that on July 1, thirty-five players will report to Great American Ballpark and an additional twenty-five players will report to a facility in Mason, OH. The facility is located on the corporate campus of Prasco Laboratories.

The Reds anticipate having thirty players on the active roster when the season begins July 23 or 24. All preseason workouts will be closed to the public.

