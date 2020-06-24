Advertisement

Return to the saddle is matter of survival for East Tennessee woman

A mysterious illness threw a competitive horseback rider from the saddle and getting back on turned out to be a matter of survival.
By Amanda Hara
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Everything about what’s inside a barn is what Jessica Thoma lives for. The sweet smell of a horse. The rich scent of leather. The mustiness of the hay. Even the one chore most despise, “Cleaning the stalls, that’s the best feeling there is!”

For as long as Jessica can remember, the best seat in the house has always been on a horse. Sugar, a paint mare, has been her partner for years, “We’ve done everything together that you can think of: trail rides, jumping, dressage, barrel racing. Even though we were bad at it!”

Jessica said the obsession started as a little girl, courtesy of her mother.

But every good rider will tell you, you’re bound to fall off. And when life threw Jessica from the saddle, she wasn’t sure how she’d get back on.

Like a runaway horse, a mysterious sickness took off inside of Jessica’s body in 2017. It started as a rash with hives, rounds of nausea, loss of vision, and progressively got worse. Eventually, Jessica was too sick to work. By the time doctors caught up to the rare autoimmune disease, vasculitis, it was too late.

“They thought they had pinpointed it was an autoimmune disease but it turned out to be the wrong one, so I was sent home. Then just a few days later I was rushed back to the hospital again. That’s when everything hit the fan and body parts started dying,” said Jessica.

On her return visit to the hospital, Jessica said she had a 105-degree temperature and came dangerously close to brain damage.

As her left arm and both legs began to die, Jessica documented the journey in a series of Facebook Live videos.

“I’m going to show you guys my feet. This is what vasculitis does, it takes away the blood flow from your extremities,” she explained. “It’s literally just inflammation of the blood vessels, they constricted and caused outer extremities to die and a lot of my internal organs were affected as well.”

As the days wore on, and her limbs continued to die, the reality sunk in that Jessica would become a triple amputee.

Jessica Thoma after her triple amputation.
Jessica Thoma after her triple amputation.(WVLT)

After the amputations, Jessica returned home where depression sunk in. “There are some days I don’t want to get out of bed, I don’t want to go to work, because I didn’t want this to happen and I didn’t have a choice. You know?”

But because horses were relying on Jessica to be fed, groomed, and exercised, she chose to get out of bed. And because it costs money to care for the animals, she chose to return to work at Tractor Supply.

“They definitely give me purpose; they’re the reason I get up in the morning. I’ve got to feed them. Make sure they have water, they have hay, and I work for them. To take care of them,” said Jessica.

Horses proved to be the lifeline that pulled Jessica from her bed to the barn and from depression to determination. That determination manifested itself five months after her amputations.

Cell phone video documented the day Jessica and Sugar competed at a dressage horse show at River Glen Equestrian Park in New Market. Her mom was behind the camera asking questions, “How are you feeling right now getting ready to go in the ring for the very first time since you’ve been out of the hospital?” Jessica grinned into the camera and said, “A mixture of pretty excited and pretty darn nervous!”

Jessica competed against able-bodied riders and won her dressage test. “Oh god. I wish I could do it again. I was on cloud nine that whole day just being there in that environment,” she beamed.

Jessica Thoma won blue ribbons at her first horse show since undergoing a triple amputation.
Jessica Thoma won blue ribbons at her first horse show since undergoing a triple amputation.(WVLT)

The style of riding is best described as a ballet for horses and requires a high level of coordination and cooperation between horse and rider to complete a series of precise movements at different gaits. A rider uses their seat and core to control the horse and block or propel movement. Jessica said losing three limbs required her to become even more balanced and dependent on those aids.

The thrill of the horse show and the joy of returning to the saddle taught Jessica that sitting on top of a horse puts her on top of the world. “Horses before were kind of a commodity. I had them, I loved them but I didn’t need them. Now they’re a necessity. I have to have them,” she said.

These days, she’s not just riding for herself. She’s riding for everyone who needs a reason to gallop full speed ahead.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

NASCAR releases photo of ‘noose’ in Bubba Wallace’s garage

Updated: 16 minutes ago
The rope found hanging like a noose in Bubba Wallace’s garage at Talladega Superspeedway was not a hate crime, authorities said.

Crime

9-year-old child dies after being reported missing

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By John P. Wise
A 9-year-old child died after he was reported missing in the Valley Station area Thursday.

News

Dozens get COVID-19 testing in Cardinal Valley neighborhood

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Kristen Kennedy
Lexington launched a new test site Thursday, with the goal of better serving Hispanic communities. Health leaders say the group is being disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

Lexington

Mobile COVID-19 testing site opens Thursday at Cardinal Valley Elementary

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kristen Kennedy
City leaders have set up a drive-up, walk-up test site at Cardinal Valley Elementary to make it easier for members of the Hispanic community to get tested.

Regional

‘Prosecute the police': Protestors call for justice for Breonna Taylor at Frankfort rally

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Breonna Taylor died after a no-knock warrant was served at her Louisville apartment.

Latest News

Regional

43 COVID-19 cases reported at Lincoln County nursing home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Diane Miller with the local health department says there are now 43 people at the nursing home that have tested positive, 32 of those are residents.

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

State

Spectators can attend Kentucky Derby 146

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
There will be spectators when the 146th Kentucky Derby runs in September, according to Churchill Downs.

Lexington

40 new COVID-19 cases, one death reported Thursday in Lexington

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept. is reporting 40 new COVID-19 on Thursday.

Regional

Parents offering reward for information about missing Wolfe County teen

Updated: 6 hours ago
16-year-old Ashton Cannon has been missing since Wednesday, June 17.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Active pattern lies ahead

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
A few nicer days will wrap up this workweek with isolated rain chances before a more active pattern of widespread storms takes over the forecast.