Shots fired into Lexington home with children inside

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are looking for the people involved in a shooting in Lexington.

It happened late Wednesday morning at a home near the intersection of Mammoth and Pimlico.

Police say someone drove by the duplex, fired shots into a home with a family, including children, inside. We’re told the homeowner came outside and fired back.

The suspect then drove off.

Police say the homeowner also left the scene, so they are trying to find both of them.

“We do not know who the shooter was,” said Lt. Chris Van Brackel. “We’re still trying to get some information. We got some witnesses giving us different vehicle descriptions which can happen. So, right now we’re trying to sort through that. We have a red or maroon-colored SUV, but we’re still trying to nail down the make and model.”

Police also say they don’t know why the duplex was targeted.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call police at (859) 258-3600.

