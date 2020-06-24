Beshear reports 229 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death Wednesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. WKYT) – Gov. Beshear held a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.

The governor reported 229 new COVID-19 on Wednesday. That brings the state’s total number of cases to 14,363. Governor Beshear also announced one additional death which brings the state’s death toll to 538.

The death reported Wednesday was an 89-year-old man from Laurel County.

