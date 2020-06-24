Advertisement

Beshear reports 229 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death Wednesday

Gov. Beshear held a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear held a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. WKYT) – Gov. Beshear held a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives Wednesday COVID-19 update

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives Wednesday COVID-19 update MORE>>https://bit.ly/3dA1Pxf

Posted by WKYT on Wednesday, June 24, 2020

The governor reported 229 new COVID-19 on Wednesday. That brings the state’s total number of cases to 14,363. Governor Beshear also announced one additional death which brings the state’s death toll to 538.

The death reported Wednesday was an 89-year-old man from Laurel County.

Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

