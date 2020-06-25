Advertisement

40 new COVID-19 cases, one death reported Thursday in Lexington

The Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept. is reporting 40 new COVID-19 on Thursday.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept. is reporting 40 new COVID-19 on Thursday.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 1,374.

One additional death was reported Thursday which brings the county’s death toll up to 23.

The health department tells us there are two main factors for the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, more testing, but also people interacting more as businesses begin to reopen. People who had stayed home are now visiting family members, restaurants are serving people, and some bars that serve food are open.

RELATED: COVID-19 cases on the rise in Lexington’s Hispanic community

Health officials are asking people to continue to wear masks in public, wash your hands frequently and social distance.

The City of Lexington and the Lexington Division of Emergency Management are providing free COVID-19 testing:

  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday at Cardinal Valley Elementary, 218 Mandalay Road
  • 2-8 p.m. Friday at Cardinal Valley Elementary
  • 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Valley Park, 2077 Cambridge Drive

For more information, call the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 859-899-2222.

The state COVID-19 totals, as of Thursday morning, are 14,363 cases and 538 deaths.

