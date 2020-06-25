Advertisement

43 COVID-19 cases reported at Lincoln County nursing home

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than 40 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Stanford Care and Rehab Center in Lincoln County.

Diane Miller with the local health department says there are now 43 people at the nursing home that have tested positive, 32 of those are residents.

Three of those people are in the hospital. We’re told those three people are in regular hospital beds, and not in the ICU, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.

Miller said the positive tests were the result of widespread testing in efforts to test every resident. This comes after just a few weeks ago Lincoln County only had 21 total people test positive since the pandemic began in March.

“Of course, as you know, as the economy opens up, we expect to see more cases,” Miller said. “And that’s why when I do my radio interview every Friday morning, I can’t express enough do not lax in our control measures.”

Miller also says there are doing a lot of contact tracing, and some of the people who tested positive were known to come into contact with as many as 17 others. Those individuals are also told to self-quarantine.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

NASCAR releases photo of ‘noose’ in Bubba Wallace’s garage

Updated: 18 minutes ago
The rope found hanging like a noose in Bubba Wallace’s garage at Talladega Superspeedway was not a hate crime, authorities said.

Crime

9-year-old child dies after being reported missing

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By John P. Wise
A 9-year-old child died after he was reported missing in the Valley Station area Thursday.

News

Dozens get COVID-19 testing in Cardinal Valley neighborhood

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Kristen Kennedy
Lexington launched a new test site Thursday, with the goal of better serving Hispanic communities. Health leaders say the group is being disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

Lexington

Mobile COVID-19 testing site opens Thursday at Cardinal Valley Elementary

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kristen Kennedy
City leaders have set up a drive-up, walk-up test site at Cardinal Valley Elementary to make it easier for members of the Hispanic community to get tested.

Regional

‘Prosecute the police': Protestors call for justice for Breonna Taylor at Frankfort rally

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Breonna Taylor died after a no-knock warrant was served at her Louisville apartment.

Latest News

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

State

Spectators can attend Kentucky Derby 146

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
There will be spectators when the 146th Kentucky Derby runs in September, according to Churchill Downs.

Lexington

40 new COVID-19 cases, one death reported Thursday in Lexington

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept. is reporting 40 new COVID-19 on Thursday.

Regional

Parents offering reward for information about missing Wolfe County teen

Updated: 6 hours ago
16-year-old Ashton Cannon has been missing since Wednesday, June 17.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Active pattern lies ahead

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
A few nicer days will wrap up this workweek with isolated rain chances before a more active pattern of widespread storms takes over the forecast.