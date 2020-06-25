43 COVID-19 cases reported at Lincoln County nursing home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than 40 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Stanford Care and Rehab Center in Lincoln County.

Diane Miller with the local health department says there are now 43 people at the nursing home that have tested positive, 32 of those are residents.

Three of those people are in the hospital. We’re told those three people are in regular hospital beds, and not in the ICU, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.

Miller said the positive tests were the result of widespread testing in efforts to test every resident. This comes after just a few weeks ago Lincoln County only had 21 total people test positive since the pandemic began in March.

“Of course, as you know, as the economy opens up, we expect to see more cases,” Miller said. “And that’s why when I do my radio interview every Friday morning, I can’t express enough do not lax in our control measures.”

Miller also says there are doing a lot of contact tracing, and some of the people who tested positive were known to come into contact with as many as 17 others. Those individuals are also told to self-quarantine.

