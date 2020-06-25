9-year-old child dies after being reported missing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 9-year-old child died after he was reported missing in the Valley Station area Thursday.

An LMPD spokesman said the boy was reported missing from the 6800 block of James Madison at about 8 a.m.

Officers found the boy in a pond In the area of Galston Boulevard and Link Way at about 9:30 a.m. He was rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

No other information was immediately available..

