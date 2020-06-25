Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Active pattern lies ahead

By Adam Burniston
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 4:07 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A few nicer days will wrap up this workweek with isolated rain chances before a more active pattern of widespread storms takes over the forecast.

Beginning this Thursday morning, temperatures are in the lower 60s for a nice feel. A few showers will make their way through southern Kentucky this morning, but then clear up later on. Northwesterly winds will continue throughout the day, providing slightly lower humidity values and a nicer feel throughout the day. As we head into this afternoon and evening, highs will come in below average around 80. A few isolated storms will be possible this afternoon and evening, with no one area seeing better rain chances than another. Generally, though, most will stay on the drier side as we head throughout the day.

By Friday, we have another mostly nice day lined up. Morning temperatures will be in the lower to mid-60s, by the afternoon, we will see highs returning closer to normal in the mid-80s. Friday will be a transition day as well, where we see slightly higher humidity levels, but it will still feel like a typical summer day. By the afternoon, isolated to scattered storms will be possible again, and if you are lucky/unlucky enough to get under these storms, they can produce some heavy rain for a brief moment.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms increases as we continue into the weekend and next week as a new pattern sets up across the region. A stalled out front will move and stay across our area, providing these daily storm chances while some storms could potentially be on the stronger side; at this time, we aren’t under any severe threats. However, this is something we’ll keep our eye on. Highs will stay generally pretty average in the mid-80s through the weekend and next week with a few days in the lower 80s.

