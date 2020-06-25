Beshear reports 280 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths Thursday

FRANKFORT, Ky. WKYT) – Gov. Beshear’s office reported 280 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The new cases bring the state total to 14,617.

The governor also announced eight additional deaths which bring the state’s death toll to 546.

The deaths reported Thursday were a 69-year-old man from Christian County; a 63-year-old man from Fayette County; an 89-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man from Jefferson County; 84-, 90- and 93-year-old women from Shelby County; and an 81-year-old woman from Warren.

As of Thursday, there have been at least 375,636 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. At least 3,719 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Thursday, the Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary announced that on Monday, June 29, the state will resume visitation at assisted living and personal care homes, group activities (10 or fewer) in facilities, communal dining and off-site appointments.

“Kentuckians have patiently awaited since March 6 for the opportunity to see loved ones in long-term care facilities again – in person. We are pleased to say that plans are in place to ease back into certain activities,” said Secretary Friedlander, adding that resuming visitation and certain other activities will proceed without taking an eye off the threat that remains with COVID-19.

Starting July 15, visitation will resume in nursing homes and in Intermediate Care Facilities for Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities.

