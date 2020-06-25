Advertisement

Booker leads McGrath but most Kentucky votes not yet counted

Progressive candidate Charles Booker has pulled ahead of Amy McGrath in his upset bid in Kentucky’s Democratic U.S. Senate primary, but most votes have yet to be counted.
By BRUCE SCHREINER
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Progressive candidate Charles Booker has pulled ahead of Amy McGrath in his upset bid in Kentucky’s Democratic U.S. Senate primary, but most votes have yet to be counted.

CLICK HERE: Kentucky Primary Election Results

Booker led by fewer than 3,000 votes as of Thursday afternoon. It’s based in part on a dominating showing so far in his hometown of Louisville.

Booker says he’s in a strong position to “bring this home” once all the votes are counted.

McGrath’s campaign says it’s confident she’ll emerge as the nominee.

The winner faces an uphill battle against Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is seeking a seventh term.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

