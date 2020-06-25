Chris Bailey’s Forecast | All Eyes On The Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we roll into the closing days of June, we find a fairly stormy setup taking shape for our region. This will kick in over the weekend and is likely to roll through the remaining days of the month and into early July.

As always, we begin with what’s going on out there today. Highs range from the upper 70s and low 80s central and east with 80-85 for the west. There’s still the chance for a couple of scattered showers and storms going up into the evening.

Friday will find a slightly better chance for a shower or storm as temps turn steamy. We are well into the 80s for the entire region.

The weekend finds a boundary dropping toward the region form the north. This looks to get into town and stall out into early next week. That would fire off rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall will be a possibility during this time and that’s something we will have to keep a close eye on.

The setup for the first week of July continues to focus on the hottest temps showing up well to our north, while the south is normal to below normal. Kentucky is likely to fall right into the normal category.

