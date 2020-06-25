Dozens get COVID-19 testing in Cardinal Valley neighborhood

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Lexington launched a new test site Thursday, with the goal of better serving Hispanic communities. Health leaders say the group is being disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

The line of drivers waiting to get tested was steady all morning outside Cardinal Valley Elementary. Karlie Lujan was leading a team of emergency managers, helping coordinate coverage. Lujan works for Fayette County Emergency Management.

“We are offering drive-ups and walk-ups, just trying to eliminate as many barriers as possible that may prevent people from coming and getting tested,” noted Lujan. “A lot of the cases that we’re seeing where they are younger, they are asymptomatic. So they aren’t necessarily so visible, so we’re saying even if you feel fine, if you’ve been working with large groups, if you’ve been out, might’ve been in an area with someone that has been exposed that has tested positive for COVID, come on.”

Lujan is encouraging members of the Hispanic community to get tested. Fayette County’s Hispanic population is around 7%, but they make up about 25% of all COVID-19 patients. Health leaders think expanding testing opportunities will help.

“We are seeing health disproportions nationwide with COVID. Heath disparities are being brought up, so I think this is just another instance where it’s showing like that. There are health disparities even in Fayette County that we’re trying to target and address,” said Lujan.

Testing is free. The test site at Cardinal Valley Elementary will be open again Friday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Testing is also offered Saturday at the shelter at Valley Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.