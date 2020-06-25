Advertisement

Fayette County superintendent releases statement to families about return to school

(WEAU)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk sent a message to all FCPS families Wednesday evening regarding the return to school.

Governor Andy Beshear, Kentucky Interim Commissioner of Education Kevin Brown and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman released the new “Healthy at School” guidelines Wednesday afternoon and Caulk says he is in the process of reviewing the new information to come up with their own plan that aligns with the state’s expectations for when the district returns to school.

Superintendent Caulk released four bullet points of information that district officials are sure of at this time:

“1. We will not return to school in July. In May, districts were advised to develop calendars that would allow for an early start in late July, a normal start in August, and a delayed start after Labor Day. We are confident that we will not return to school in July.

2. We are committed to providing in-person instruction in some form. Students learn best when they are in class with their teachers and peers and we are doing everything possible to safely make face-to-face schooling a reality.

3. We are actively working to develop robust distance learning options for families seeking an alternative to on-campus instruction because of health considerations and in the event that Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) has to be implemented again.

4. Collaboration with families will be critical to the success of any school reopening scenario. Schools are a reflection of the communities they serve and we will need your help to safely launch the 2020-2021 school year.”

He says the district will release more detailed information soon.

Caulk also asked families to fill out a survey about their experience with Non-Traditional Instruction last spring

“Public health experts continue to warn that intermittent school closures might be needed if there are clusters of COVID-19 infections and we want to ensure that we can make improvements if we ever have to utilize NTI again. The survey will close at midnight on Sunday, June 28. You can take it at //www.fcps.net/survey,” Caulk said.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

NASCAR releases photo of ‘noose’ in Bubba Wallace’s garage

Updated: 17 minutes ago
The rope found hanging like a noose in Bubba Wallace’s garage at Talladega Superspeedway was not a hate crime, authorities said.

Crime

9-year-old child dies after being reported missing

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By John P. Wise
A 9-year-old child died after he was reported missing in the Valley Station area Thursday.

News

Dozens get COVID-19 testing in Cardinal Valley neighborhood

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Kristen Kennedy
Lexington launched a new test site Thursday, with the goal of better serving Hispanic communities. Health leaders say the group is being disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

Lexington

Mobile COVID-19 testing site opens Thursday at Cardinal Valley Elementary

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kristen Kennedy
City leaders have set up a drive-up, walk-up test site at Cardinal Valley Elementary to make it easier for members of the Hispanic community to get tested.

Regional

‘Prosecute the police': Protestors call for justice for Breonna Taylor at Frankfort rally

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Breonna Taylor died after a no-knock warrant was served at her Louisville apartment.

Latest News

Regional

43 COVID-19 cases reported at Lincoln County nursing home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Diane Miller with the local health department says there are now 43 people at the nursing home that have tested positive, 32 of those are residents.

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

State

Spectators can attend Kentucky Derby 146

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
There will be spectators when the 146th Kentucky Derby runs in September, according to Churchill Downs.

Lexington

40 new COVID-19 cases, one death reported Thursday in Lexington

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept. is reporting 40 new COVID-19 on Thursday.

Regional

Parents offering reward for information about missing Wolfe County teen

Updated: 6 hours ago
16-year-old Ashton Cannon has been missing since Wednesday, June 17.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Active pattern lies ahead

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
A few nicer days will wrap up this workweek with isolated rain chances before a more active pattern of widespread storms takes over the forecast.