Fayette County superintendent releases statement to families about return to school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk sent a message to all FCPS families Wednesday evening regarding the return to school.

Governor Andy Beshear, Kentucky Interim Commissioner of Education Kevin Brown and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman released the new “Healthy at School” guidelines Wednesday afternoon and Caulk says he is in the process of reviewing the new information to come up with their own plan that aligns with the state’s expectations for when the district returns to school.

Superintendent Caulk released four bullet points of information that district officials are sure of at this time:

“1. We will not return to school in July. In May, districts were advised to develop calendars that would allow for an early start in late July, a normal start in August, and a delayed start after Labor Day. We are confident that we will not return to school in July.

2. We are committed to providing in-person instruction in some form. Students learn best when they are in class with their teachers and peers and we are doing everything possible to safely make face-to-face schooling a reality.

3. We are actively working to develop robust distance learning options for families seeking an alternative to on-campus instruction because of health considerations and in the event that Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) has to be implemented again.

4. Collaboration with families will be critical to the success of any school reopening scenario. Schools are a reflection of the communities they serve and we will need your help to safely launch the 2020-2021 school year.”

He says the district will release more detailed information soon.

Caulk also asked families to fill out a survey about their experience with Non-Traditional Instruction last spring

“Public health experts continue to warn that intermittent school closures might be needed if there are clusters of COVID-19 infections and we want to ensure that we can make improvements if we ever have to utilize NTI again. The survey will close at midnight on Sunday, June 28. You can take it at //www.fcps.net/survey,” Caulk said.

