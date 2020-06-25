Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. EDT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The outcry has reverberated for weeks online and at demonstrations nationwide: Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor. It's been three months since her shooting death in Louisville, Kentucky. So far, police have dismissed one of the three detectives who fired into her apartment in March. Protesters, celebrities and others are wondering why the case is taking so long. Protesters in Louisville say they're frustrated by the slow process. Stars like Beyoncé have written a letter urging Kentucky’s attorney general to move swiftly. The state's top prosecutor says it takes time and patience to do an investigation properly.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Officials say Kentucky has settled a 13-year-old dispute with 54 rural hospitals over Medicaid reimbursement rates. Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday that Kentucky and the federal government would pay $383 million to settle with hospitals that said they were underpaid. The state’s portion will be about $94 million and the federal government will pay about $289 million. Medicaid is a joint federal-state health insurance program for the poor and disabled. Leaders of several hospital systems told news outlets they were glad to have the matter resolved.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of progressive Black Democratic congressional hopefuls is rushing toward the national stage. And they are igniting rank-and-file enthusiasm in a party dominated by aging white leaders. Presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is 77, progressive hero Sen. Bernie Sanders is 78 and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is 80. But Tuesday's Democratic primaries showcased Democratic candidates of color who are eager to join Congress and push their party to the left. They've drawn energy from the Black Lives Matter movement, but their liberal stances on health care, the environment and other issues are also attracting support.

WINCHESTER, Ky. (AP) — Daniel Boone National Forest says it's reopening two swimming beaches next week, and group camping areas and picnic shelters will be open to groups of up to 50 people. The Twin Knobs and Zilpo swimming beaches at Cave Run Lake will reopen on Monday. A complete list of sites reopening is available online. The Forest Service said some amenities may be limited.