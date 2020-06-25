Interactive | How your child’s day will look when schools reopen

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Your child’s day will look different due to the COVID-19 pandemic when schools reopen.

It will start with the bus ride to school. To reduce close contact, the state recommends buses be loaded from the back to front and siblings sit together.

Students should also wear masks.

The state also recommends districts stagger start and end times.

Contactless temperature checks will be given before students enter the school and, again, students will wear masks around the halls.

In the classroom, the state suggests smaller class sizes. Schools should modify classes and activities to limit contact.

Student can remove their masks if they are seated at least six feet apart. Otherwise, they should keep their masks on.

Outside the classroom, students will see social distancing reminders.

Schools should cancel field trips and limit large gatherings, such as assemblies.

Also, look for limits on visitors inside schools.

The state is saying mealtimes should be staggered with assigned seats being preferred for potential contact tracing. The state also recommends disposable utensils and dishes.

Students with a temperature above 100.4 and or should any other symptoms wouldn’t be allowed to attend class. They should be isolated for a parent or guardian to pick them up.

Schools should also do contact tracing to see who that sick student may have been in contact with.

