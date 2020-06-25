Kentucky News Digest

Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up in Kentucky. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Louisville bureau at (502) 583-7718 or aplouisville(at)ap.org. Beth Campbell is on the desk. News editor Scott Stroud can be reached at sstroud@ap.org. A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. If circumstances change before 6 p.m., a new digest will be sent reflecting those developments. All times are Eastern.

For up-to-the minute information on AP's coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

Top Stories:

RACIAL INJUSTICE-KENTUCKY IMPATIENCE

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The outcry has reverberated for weeks online and at demonstrations nationwide: Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-KENTUCKY

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Hundreds of people rallied at Kentucky’s Capitol on Thursday to urge action in the investigation of three officers in the fatal police shooting of a Black woman, Breonna Taylor, at her Louisville home.

ELECTION 2020-KENTUCKY SENATE

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Progressive candidate Charles Booker pulled ahead of Amy McGrath on Thursday in his bid for an upset in Kentucky’s Democratic U.S. Senate primary, but most votes had yet to be counted.

ELECTION 2020-KENTUCKY-FANCY FARM

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky’s premiere political event — the campaign speeches before raucous partisans at the Fancy Farm picnic — will be silenced this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ELECTION 2020-DEMOCRATS

WASHINGTON — A group of progressive Black Democratic congressional hopefuls is rushing toward the national stage. And they are igniting rank-and-file enthusiasm in a party dominated by aging white leaders.

In Brief:

—HOSPITAL SETTLEMENT, from Frankfort: Kentucky has settled a 13-year-old dispute with 54 rural hospitals over Medicaid reimbursement rates, officials said.

—FOREST-SWIMMING BEACHES, from Winchester: Daniel Boone National Forest is reopening two swimming beaches next week, and group camping areas and picnic shelters will be open to groups of up to 50 people, the Forest Service said.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to aplouisville(at)ap.org. If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, (212) 621-1900 for news and (212) 621-1918 for sports. For technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or (877) 836-9477.