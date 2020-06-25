Lexington’s oldest bar preparing to reopen with new restrictions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The last few months haven’t been easy on anyone, including Chevy Chase Inn Owner Kevin Heathcoat.

“Lexington’s oldest bar is probably Lexington’s brokest bar right now,” Heathcoat said.

The well-known bar turned into a kind of pop-up liquor store to survive the COVID-19 shutdown.

“It went over so well and allowed some of my bartenders to have a little bit of work, so we decided to do that every Saturday,” Heathcoat said. “Thankfully Chevy Chase Inn and Out is coming to a close this Saturday, and we’ll thankfully be able to open up Chevy Chase Inn again really soon.”

Monday bars are getting the green light to reopen. But, of course, that comes with a long list of new guidelines to follow.

“We are going to take a slower approach to it and we’re going to open Wednesday,” Heathcoat said. “We’re going to go out to a few bars tp see what other people are doing, what we think they’re doing right, what we think they’re doing wrong, and try to do the best variation we can for the safety of our staff and our customers.”

They’re expecting the new norm of face masks and social distancing but it’ll be a learning process for everyone as they deal with the other new changes.

Heathcoat said he’s just grateful they were able to stay afloat long enough to get to this point.

“We were able to keep our bills paid and the mortgage paid and we’re still going to be in business when this is over, so we’re much more fortunate than a lot of our friends,” Heathcoat said. “We feel pretty confident that we’re going to make it through this, and we’re going to need our regulars’ help and customers’ help to do the right thing and allow us to continue on.”

