Advertisement

Max Duffy named first-team preseason All-American by Sporting News

Senior punter won the Ray Guy Award and led the nation in punting in 2019
(WYMT)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. –  University of Kentucky senior punter Max Duffy can add another preseason accolade to his resume as Sporting News lists him as a first-team preseason All-American, it was announced Thursday.

Duffy, a native of Perth, Australia, was an absolute weapon for the Wildcats in 2019. Kentucky led the nation in net punting with a 44.55-yard net average and Duffy led the nation in punting at 48.10 yards per punt. He won the Ray Guy Award as the nation’s top punter and was named a first-team All-American by Walter Camp, the AP, Sporting News, ESPN, FWAA, AFCA Coaches', The Athletic, USA Today, Phil Steele and Athlon Sports. He is UK’s career punt leader with a 46.3-yard average.

Off the field, Duffy graduated in December of 2019 with a degree in psychology and is currently working on a master’s degree in kinesiology and health promotion. He has been named to the Southeastern Conference’s Academic Honor Roll, the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll and has been listed on the Dean’s List twice. He also is active in community service, volunteering at the Kentucky Children’s Hospital with “Tuesdays with the Wildcats” and “In the Huddle with KCH.”

Sporting News is one of five outlets used to determine consensus All-America status, along with the Walter Camp Foundation, the Associated Press, the Football Writers Association of America and the American Football Coaches Association. Duffy was listed on Walter Camp’s 2020 preseason All-America team earlier this month.

Latest News

State

Spectators can attend Kentucky Derby 146

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
There will be spectators when the 146th Kentucky Derby runs in September, according to Churchill Downs.

Sports

Reds layout plan to begin preseason workouts in two Ohio locations

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Lee K. Howard
Thirty-five players will report to Great American Ballpark and an additional twenty-five players will report to a facility in Mason, OH.

Sports

Baseball will be played at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in 2020

Updated: 22 hours ago
Whitaker Bank Ballpark will host baseball games ranging from college wood bat games, to youth level tournaments

National

Bubba Wallace: NASCAR, FBI said it was a noose

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 10:51 AM EDT
|
"Whether tied in 2019, or whatever, it was a noose," said NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace.

Latest News

Sports

Baseball’s back: MLB sets 60-game sked, opens July 23 or 24

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 9:38 PM EDT
Major League Baseball gives players' association 60-game schedule, games to start July 23 or 24.

News

No charges in NASCAR noose incident involving Bubba Wallace

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 8:32 PM EDT
Wallace is the only Black driver at NASCAR’s top level

News

UK announces new head cheerleading coach

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
In a press release on Tuesday, UK Athletics announced that Ryan Martin O’Connor will be the new head coach of Kentucky’s cheerleading program.

Sports

Report: Kentucky and Notre Dame discussing game at Madison Square Garden in 2021

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT
|
By Lee K. Howard
The neutral site game would be the second game in a three-game series

Sports

MLB plans 60-game slate, shortest since 1878 as union balks

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 9:28 PM EDT
Putting the sport on track for a combative and possibly unhappy returne co to the field amid thronavirus pandemic

National

AP source: Players’ board rejects 60-game season by 33-5

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 7:45 PM EDT
|
By RONALD BLUM
The executive board of the Major League Baseball Players Association rejected a proposed 60-game schedule by a 33-5 vote.